Missouri Senate Passes Extension of Health Care Taxes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed legislation extending several health care taxes that help generate about $3 billion annually for state's Medicaid program.

The special taxes are levied on such things hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacies. They are used to draw down federal Medicaid money, which is then distributed to health care providers through various programs.

Missouri's health care taxes are to expire Sept. 30.

Legislation passed 30-1 Wednesday by the Senate would extend the hospital tax two more years and extend the rest of the health care taxes four additional years. The legislation now goes to the House.