Missouri Senate passes gas tax increase

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate has passed a bill to raise the state's fuel tax to pay for road and bridge projects.

Senators voted 21-10 Wednesday to increase the tax by nearly six cents per gallon. The plan now heads to the House, and it would also require voter approval.

Bill sponsor Sen. Doug Libla (R-Poplar Bluff) has said Missouri's infrastructure needs drastic repairs the state cannot currently afford. The Missouri Department of Transportation says about 640 of the state's bridges are in critical condition, and more than 1,300 have weight restrictions.

The fuel tax hike would bring in an estimated $165 million a year for the state and about $71 million for local governments.

House leaders have not yet endorsed paying for transportation projects by raising taxes.