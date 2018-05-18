Missouri Senate Passes Student Fee Reimbursement
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed legislation that could allow high school students who go on to receive state-sponsored scholarships to be reimbursed for some student fees.
Under legislation sent to the House on Thursday, students participating in dual-credit high school courses can use some scholarship funds to pay off fees charged as a result of those classes.
Students in Missouri's Bright Flight and A+ scholarship programs could take advantage of the program if they meet criteria developed by the Department of Higher Education.
Bright Flight scholarships are awarded based on ACT or SAT scores. The A+ program gives students attending high school money to attend a community or technical college.
Related Stories
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA- The United states is experiencing one of the lowest birth rates in 30 years, according to the Centers for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley says attorneys helping Gov. Eric Greitens through impeachment proceedings are acting improperly. "By... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY –Missourians will soon be able to keep a little more money from their paychecks, after a state House... More >>
in
MADISON (AP) — A Columbia man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for a shooting death... More >>
in
WARSAW (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a western Missouri town was wounded after a 16-year-old boy shot... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for both individuals and corporations Friday and sent a gas-tax... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local veterans return home from combat having experienced things average citizens could not even imagine. Douglas Wilbur,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A permanent fix begins this weekend on a main Jefferson City road that has been bogged down... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Former officer Rob Sanders' case against the city came to a close Friday. For the last seven years, Sanders... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri currently has no legislation stopping business owners, landlords and managers from refusing to do business with... More >>
in
FAYETTE - The Fayette Fire Department has been through a whirlwind of events in the past 24 hours, after the... More >>
in
IBERIA - A California army veteran got the surprise of his life in a small Missouri town more than 1,500... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor said Friday that he won't be filing any charges against Gov. Eric... More >>
in
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit man was found guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy in a two-day jury trial... More >>
in
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri lawmakers' work on tax policy (all times local): 11:30 p.m.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Discounted internet service, at-home media learning, and bridging the "digital divide" are a few of the benefits provided... More >>
in