Missouri Senate report: Intern claims sexual harassment

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate report is detailing an intern's claims that Democratic state Sen. Paul LeVota of Independence sexually harassed her.

The report released Wednesday includes findings from an internal Senate investigation that came after two University of Central Missouri students left early from an internship for LeVota during the legislative session that ended in May.

It says the intern claimed "unwelcome messages and explicit requests for sexual activity."

LeVota denied that he engaged in any sexual harassment and said he would comment further later.

A person familiar with the investigation had told The Associated Press that the investigation focused on an intern's sexual harassment complaint against LeVota. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.