Missouri Senate seeks right to intervene in lawsuits

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A measure allowing Missouri lawmakers to hire defense attorneys for lawsuits is moving forward.

The Missouri Senate gave initial approval Thursday to a measure that was modified in response to a lawsuit filed by a liberal advocacy group against the Senate and three senators over alleged violations of the state's open records law.

The lawsuit by Progress Missouri says the some Senate committee chairman have violated the Missouri Sunshine Law by barring the group from filming hearings.

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey says they are waiting to hear back from the state's attorney general on a defense.

The measure would also allow the General Assembly to intervene in lawsuits challenging state laws if the attorney general declines to pursue further appeals or action.