Missouri Senate Stops Bill Allowing Ads on School Buses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Legislation allowing Missouri school districts to sell advertising space on buses has been stopped by a Senate committee.

The bill had previously passed the House, but it received no support in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday. The committee chairman, Sen. David Pearce, declared that the bill is dead for the session that ends Friday.

Pearce, a Republican from Warrensburg, said he was concerned that ads on the outside of the yellow buses would distract drivers and thus jeopardize the safety of children.

Sen. Kurt Schaefer, a Republican from Columbia, also raised concerns that the bill's limits on the types of ads that could be displayed might lead to lawsuits over free speech issues.