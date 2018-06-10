Missouri Senate to consider photo ID requirement for voters

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate again will consider measures to require voters to show a photo ID at the polls - a legislative effort that stalled last year.

The House approved a constitutional amendment by a 118-39 vote Thursday for new voter ID requirements. The House also passed an implementing bill by a 118-37 vote.

The amendment would be considered by voters in 2016, and both measures must pass the Senate.

Last year, Republican leaders exchanged voter ID and another priority to end a Democratic filibuster of a tripling of the waiting period before an abortion.

Supporters say the photo ID requirements are needed to ensure the integrity of elections. Democrats say Republicans are making it harder for traditional Democratic supporters - the poor, minorities and women - to vote.