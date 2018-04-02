Missouri Senate votes to override veto of welfare limits

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have voted to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a bill removing several thousand low-income families from a welfare program.

The Republican-led chamber voted 25-9 Monday to pass a measure that cuts the lifetime limit for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program from five years to three years and nine months. The bill also imposes stricter work requirements.

The bill now goes to the House, where a two-thirds vote also is needed to override Nixon's veto.

The Democratic governor says the bill would harm thousands of children due to the actions of their parents.

Republican supporters say the measure would end dependency on welfare and encourage people to get jobs.

The cash assistance program provides up to $292 a month for a single parent with two children.