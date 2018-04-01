Missouri Senate votes to up funding for public K-12 schools

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri public K-12 schools appear set to get roughly $48 million more in basic aid next fiscal year.

Senators voted 19-14 on Tuesday in favor of bumping up funding to meet targets called for under state law.

Because House members also passed a proposed budget that would meet funding goals, the money for schools likely will be locked into the final budget due May 5.

Senators were split on whether to give the extra money to K-12 schools while state revenues are lagging.

Cassville Republican Sen. David Sater voted against increasing school funding by that much. He said there's not enough money to fund all essential government services.

Other programs that face cuts include nursing care and in-home care for people with disabilities.