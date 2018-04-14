Missouri senator accused by interns leaves credit union job

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri state senator has left his credit union job following allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward Capitol interns.

KCTV reports that CommunityAmerica Credit Union says Sen. Paul LeVota resigned his job as a management trainer at the financial institution.

An Associated Press request to LeVota for comment wasn't immediately returned Monday.

The Independence Democrat last month also announced plans to resign from his seat as a state senator effective Aug. 23.

His planned departure from the Legislature comes after one intern accused him of sexual harassment. The July release of a Senate investigation into that intern's complaint led another intern to come forward and claim LeVota made unwanted sexual advances toward her in 2010.

LeVota has denied the allegations.