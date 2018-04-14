Missouri senator objects to study on abortion waiting period

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri Sen. Kurt Schaeffer has raised objections to a study seeking to understand why a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period for abortions is effective.

Schaefer, who's seeking the GOP nomination for Missouri attorney general, is accusing the university of violating a state law making it illegal to "encourage or counsel a woman to have an abortion not necessary to save her life."

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports lawmakers in 2014 passed the law requiring a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion.

Mary Kogut, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, says the study is designed to find out what happens to women who decide not to have an abortion, not to figure out better ways to persuade them to have one.