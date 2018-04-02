Missouri Senator Pleads for Stem Cell Research

"These are frozen embryos that have never been implanted [and] that are thrown in the trash," said Graham.

"Human life is valued from the point of conception," Susan Klein, advocate of Missouri Right to Life, argued.

It's the debate Missouri Senator Chuck Graham took to the MU campus.

"I want to see this bill pass so that we can continue this type of research that we are doing here at this university," he said.

But with his own spinal cord injury, Graham's political spin turned into a personal plea.

"This is of such personal importance and importance of the state of Missouri and importance to the people with disabilities and conditions across this country that I decided to come out today to ask our congressional delegation to support HR 810 and ask the President to sign it next week," the senator pleaded.

A deceptive plea, says Susan Klein.

"Even after 20 years of research on mice, there haven't been any cures found," she said.

According to Klein no matter how you word it using embryonic stem cells is a matter of life and death.

"You have to have an embryo. You cannot get embryonic stem cells from anything but embryos," Klein added. "If we're going to start saying, ok, just because this life is useless, because we've decided that it's going to be, then where's that going to end?"

"There's a lot of research going on, and we want to make sure that research is available," said Senator Graham.

The bill has new ethical requirements and will make it easier for researchers to get money from the federal government for embryonic stem cell research. It would also lift the restrictions President Bush imposed in 2001.