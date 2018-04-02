Missouri Senator Wants To Make Evictions Easier

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri senator wants to make it a crime for people to remain in rented homes or apartments if a court has told them to get out because they haven't paid rent.

Sen. Kevin Engler has introduced legislation making it a misdemeanor to fail to leave rental property within 10 days of a court judgment. Violators could face up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

Engler, a Republican from Farmington, says the current system allows people to stay in homes and apartments long after they stop paying rent. He says they're basically stealing from property owners if they occupy a place for which they have not paid.