Missouri Senators Claim Credit

WASHINGTON D.C. - Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill claims victory over the passage of an earmark free defense bill.

Mccaskill claimed the original version of the bill included 115 spending earmarks for projects. The senator claims the version sent to President Obama is clean, thanks to an amendment she sponsored. Republican Senator Roy Blunt is also claiming credit for the bill. He says he sponsors an amendment that ensures National Guard soldiers activated for domestic emergencies will receive the same employment rights as soldiers returning from overseas duty.