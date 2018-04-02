Missouri senators continue support of Keystone XL

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Missouri's two U.S. senators say they'll continue to support the Keystone XL Pipeline despite a loss in the Senate.

The bill fell one vote short Tuesday of the 60 needed to prevent a filibuster in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Republicans are expected to reintroduce a version of the measure when they gain control of the Senate next session.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, has long supported the legislation despite opposition from some members her party.

She and fellow Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt say the pipeline will create jobs and business opportunities and boost energy security.

Democrats pushed against the bill because of environmental concerns.

Keystone would pipe oil from Canada through the U.S. but would not cross Missouri's borders.