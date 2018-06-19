Missouri Sending Emergency Management Team to Sandy Aftermath

JEFFERSON CITY - A team from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is headed to New York to provide help with management of volunteers and donations in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, Gov. Jay Nixon said Sunday.

Officials with the state of New York emergency management office specifically requested assistance from SEMA, which has nationally recognized experience and expertise in disaster management, through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a cornerstone of the nation's disaster mutual aid system. Part of the team left from St. Louis today, and other members will leave on Monday.

"After the Joplin tornado, our folks helped coordinate the efforts of hundreds of thousands of volunteers who came from all over the United States and from several countries to help," Gov. Nixon said. "That was in addition to the floods, the blizzard, the ice storms and the other tornadoes of the last few years where SEMA has maximized the work of thousands of volunteers. As the Northeast moves forward in its recovery and rebuilding, Missouri is pitching in, in many ways, just as other states have helped us in the past. We are proud to be able to do the same for them."

SEMA statewide volunteer coordinator Dante Gliniecki is heading up the team going to New York. Gliniecki has worked extensively with faith-based and other volunteer organizations in Missouri.

Gov. Nixon encouraged Missourians wanting to help with relief efforts to donate generously to the American Red Cross or other well-established disaster relief organizations.