Missouri service dog found after fleeing car crash

HILLSBORO (AP) — A service dog in training that went missing after a car crash in eastern Missouri has been found.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 6-month-old dog named Percy was spotted by a Hillsboro resident Wednesday. Percy has been returned to Gateway K9 volunteers, who are training the dog to help veterans and first responders with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The golden retriever and black lab mix had run away after the car he was in crashed in Jefferson County on Sunday.

Volunteer Maggie Mae Doster says Percy appears in good health with a few scratches. She says they plan to have a veterinarian evaluate Percy.

Doster says Percy is being trained for someone that needs to be alerted when they are showing symptoms of panic attacks or night terrors.