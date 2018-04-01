Missouri Set to Perform First Execution Under New Drug Protocol

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri is one step closer to performing its first execution under the state's new drug protocol after Gov. Jay Nixon refused to halt the lethal injection of white supremacist Joseph Paul Franklin.

Franklin is scheduled to die at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for killing 42-year-old Gerald Gordon in a sniper attack outside a suburban St. Louis synagogue in 1977.

He was convicted of seven other murders but the Missouri case was the only one resulting in a death sentence.