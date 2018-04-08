Missouri Sets Hunting Seasons for Turkey, Deer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Conservation Department has announced the 2012 hunting seasons for turkey and deer.

The regular spring turkey hunting season will be April 16 to May 6. The fall turkey gun season will be the month of October. The youth spring turkey season will be March 31 and April 1 -- a week earlier than normal to avoid the Easter holiday.

The agency says bag limits, shooting hours and other turkey hunting regulations remain unchanged for 2012.

Conservation officials also have set Nov. 10 as opening day for the firearms deer season.