Missouri sheriff facing criminal charges

LANCASTER, Mo. (AP) - The sheriff of a rural northeast Missouri county is jailed on charges that he illegally took inmates to bars and had them do work at his home.

Schuyler County Sheriff Joshua Dole was also charged Wednesday with witness tampering for allegedly threatening to fire deputies if they cooperated in the investigation. Dole is jailed on $50,000 bond. He's being held in neighboring Clark County.

A probable cause statement alleges that Dole took two inmates to bars in Sullivan and Knox counties. He is accused of taking two inmates on two occasions from the jail to his home to do work.

Jay Benson, an attorney for Dole, says he hasn't yet seen evidence in the case and declined further comment.