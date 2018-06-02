Missouri Signs 20 Members to 2013 Recruiting Class

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers signed 20 players to the 2013 recruiting class on Wednesday. Ten of the new Mizzou members come from the Show-Me State including two from the Mid-Missouri area. Jefferson City linebacker Joey Burkett and Rock Bridge defensive lineman A.J. Logan decided to stay close to home.

According to Rivals, Missouri currently has the lowest recruiting class in the Southeastern Conference. Eleven SEC schools have recruiting classes ranked in the Top 25 with nine in the Top 20 and six in the Top 10. Defending national champion Alabama has signed the best recruiting so far this year.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is the top recruit in the state of Missouri, verbally committed to Ohio State on April 1, 2012 but visited the Tigers on January 25, 2013. The St. Louis native from John Burroughs High School made his official announcement on Wednesday, chosing to stay committed to Ohio State.