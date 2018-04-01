Missouri Soccer Player Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Missouri senior soccer player Alyssa Diggs has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player Of The Week. This has been her second time receiving this award. Diggs is also the first Missouri women's soccer player to rake in a SEC weekly achievement.

Diggs earned this award after delivering a goal against the seventh ranked South Carolina Gamecocks late in the second half. Her goal broke a 1-1 tie and helped Missouri upset South Carolina by the score of 2-1. That goal was Diggs' third goal of the season, totaling her at nine points this year with three assists to add to her point numbers.

The women's soccer team will hit the road this Friday to take on Kentucky at 6:30 CT.