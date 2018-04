Missouri Soccer Scoots to Another Victory

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou women's soccer team nailed the hat trick to level Northern Arizona 3-0 Friday night.

Midfielder Dominique Richardson started off the attack for the Tigers netting a goal in just the seventh minute of the game. Underclassmen Taylor Grant and Brooke Williams tacked on goals of their own.

The Tigers soon travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for a contest with Texas Christian University on Sunday, Sept. 4.