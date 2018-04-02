Missouri Soccer to Face Off Against Aggies in Big 12 Semifinal

Friday, November 04 2011

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The 6-seed Missouri Tigers are set to play the 2-seed Aggies of Texas A&M Friday in the second semi-final of the Big 12 Championship at the Blossom Soccer Stadium in San Antonio, Texas.

Both teams advanced to the semi-final ground on penalty kicks after coming from behind to tie up their respective matches in the quarterfinal round.

The Tigers tied the 3-seed Baylor Bears 2-2 before wining 4-3 on the last penalty kick taker. The Aggies tied the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks 3-3 in regulation before winning 5-3 in PK's.

"We're very excited about playing a very good Texas A&M team," said head coach Bryan Blitz. "We need to come ready to play because we know we'll be tested at every level."

The Tigers and Aggies met in Columbia during the regular season with Missouri clawing out tough 1-0 victory.

The winner of the Missouri and Texas A&M game will take on the winner of 1-seed Oklahoma St. and 5-seed Texas on Sunday.

