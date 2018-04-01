Missouri Soccer Wins First SEC Game

Friday, September 14 2012
By: Mihir Bhagat

AUBURN, Ala. - The No. 21 Missouri soccer team won its first game in the Southeastern Conference with a 2-0 victory against Auburn Friday night. The Tigers are 6-1 overall.

Tigers sophomore Kaysie Clark scored the first goal in the 29th minute. It was the Liberty, Mo., native's second goal of the season.

Tigers senior Haley Krentz scored the second goal early in the second half.

Tigers goalie McKensize Sauerwein finished with a season-high eight saves.

The team will play South Carolina on the road Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

