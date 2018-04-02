Missouri Softball Holds No. 11 Spot in Poll

COLUMBIA — Missouri softball (29-9, 13-7 SEC) holds the No. 11 spot in the NFCA Division I Top 25 poll announced Tuesday.

The Tigers went 2-1 against then-No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats April 26-28. Two-time All-American pitcher Chelsea Thomas pitched 6.0 shutout innings in a 7-0 victory Sunday to win the series.

The team is joined by six other Southeastern Conference programs: No. 2 Florida, No.4 Tennessee, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 LSU, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 20 Kentucky.

Missouri will be on the road for a non-conference doubleheader at Western Illinois (13-21) on Wednesday, May 1, in Macomb, Ill. The games are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Mary Ellen McKee Stadium.

Mizzou then returns home to University Field for its final home regular season action, a three-game series against SEC foe Tennessee from Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5. Senior Day festivities will take place post-game on Sunday.