Missouri Softball names interim head coach

COLUMBIA - Missouri softball named Gina Fogue as the interim head coach, following the dismissal of Ehren Earleywine on Friday.

Fogue has served as the assistant coach for Missouri since July of 2013, after starting as the director of operations in 2011.

In her job as assistant coach, Fogue worked closely with Missouri's outfielders. Since 2013, the outfielders are recognized for two All-American honors, four All-SEC honors and five Southeast All-Region awards.

Additionally, players under Fogue's leadership received 10 All-SEC honors, five All-SEC freshmen team recognition, 10 All-Southeast Region awards and three NFCA All-American winners.

However, she made her start in Missouri as a softball player from 2007-2011. Her most recognized season with Missouri came in her senior year, averaging .321 batting, eight home runs and 32 RBI.

Missouri's season begins on the road versus San Jose State Feb. 8.