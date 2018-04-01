Missouri Softball Opens 2012 With Two Victories

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri softball team started its 2012 season with a pair of victories Friday, beating Columbia College and Highland Community College.

The Tigers shut out the Cougars 7-0 in the opener before beating the Scotties 7-3.

Redshirt senior pitcher Chelsea Thomas threw 65 pitches in a complete-game shutout. She allowed one hit and struck out nine with no walks. Freshman Emily Crane led the team with three hits while sophomore Angela Randazzo's four RBIs were tops for Missouri.

In the second game, the Tigers battled back and forth with the Scotties. Senior Lindsey Muller earned the win after pitching two relief innings and allowing one run. Kelsea Roth, a sophomore, started the game in the circle and allowed two runs in three innings.

On offense, freshman Sarah Moore led the team with three RBIs and also added two hits. Crane led all Tigers with three hits and finished the day with six hits in eight at-bats. Randazzo had her second home run plus two more RBIs.

The Tigers will play another doubleheader next Friday. At 3:30 p.m., Missouri will square off against Mineral Area. At 5:30 p.m., the squad will play Central Methodist, according to Steven Keers, assistant director of strategic communications with the MU athletics department.