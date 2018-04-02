Missouri Softball Returns to Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. - The Missouri softball team arrived in Oklahoma City on Tuesday to participate in the 2011 Women's College World Series. The fifth-seeded Tigers play No. 4 Florida on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City is becoming familiar territory for the Tigers, as Mizzou will make its third straight appearance at the world series. The past two trips have ended quickly, though, with Missouri losing its first two games each year.

Florida eliminated the Tigers last year, beating Mizzou 5-0. But with a team record 52 wins this season, the Tigers believe this year's world series visit won't be as short.

"This year, this year's team as we've said all year is way different than any other team that I've been on," said senior outfielder Rhea Taylor. "I think that how we act with each other off the field carries onto the field."

"They're a very determined group," said head coach Ehren Earleywhine. "They're a very talented group and they're a year smarter than they were last year. And some of these kids, this is their third world series appearance so expect a good showing."