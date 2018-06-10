Missouri softball's season ends at hands of UCLA

LOS ANGELES - The Tigers' season comes to an end after a loss in game two to the Bruins by a score of 10-6.

This loss comes after a 7-4 loss in game one as UCLA took the three-game series two games to none. In the defeat, Tori Finucane and Paige Lowary combined to throw seven innings giving up eight earned runs while recording five strikeouts.

A medical staff brought Finucane to the hospital after a hit struck her in the head in the fifth inning. UCLA's Kylee Perez drilled the pitch from Finucane back to the mound. Finucane was able to walk off the field, and according to Mizzou Softball, Finucane received treatment from the received care from a medical center at UCLA and showed normal vitals was responsive.

The bright spot for the Tigers was Kelsea Roth who hit a pair of home runs to keep Missouri close, but UCLA's Ally Carda was sharp again on the mound giving up just four earned runs in six innings pitched.

Despite the loss, Missouri got on the board first as Amanda Sanchez sent a single up the middle with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning to make it 1-0.

The Bruins knotted things back up in the top of the second inning with a single to right field by Mysha Sataraka. The hit drove in Maddy Jelenicki who beat the tag at home plate. The Bruins' offense added another run later in the inning due to an error before Delaney Spaulding hit a two-run shot to right field for her 20th homer of the season making it 4-1 UCLA.

The offense poured in for the Bruins against Lowary in the third inning as Sataraka hit a two-run home run to left field making it 6-1 UCLA prompting a pitching change for Missouri.

Finucane did not fair much better after getting out of the third inning. In the top of the fourth with two runners on base, Stephany LaRosa hit a three-run home run for the Bruins' third time going deep in just four innings. The home run made it 9-1 UCLA.

After the injury to Finucane in the top of the fifth inning, the Tigers' offense began to close the deficit. Kirsten Mack knocked a single to center to score Sami Fagan to make it 9-2 UCLA.

After a run for the Bruins in the sixth inning to make it 10-2, Roth hit a solo shot to make it 10-3. The Tigers added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Emily Crane drove in Fagan to cut the deficit to six runs. In the same inning, Missouri kept the pressure on as Corrin Genovese walked with the bases loaded to make it 10-5 Mizzou.

Although UCLA managed to get out of the sixth inning without allowing any more runs, Kelsea Roth hit a home run in her next at bat to cut the deficit to four runs, but it was not enough to overcome the early hole.