Missouri softball splits Friday doubleheader in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Missouri softball split its doubleheader Friday against Ohio State and Rutgers in the South Florida Tournament.

Mizzou (14-11, 0-2 SEC) fell to Ohio State 5-4 and later defeated Rutgers 9-1 in five innings.

Ohio State (14-6) jumped out to an early lead in the first game of the day, scoring three runs in the first inning off of Tiger pitchers Madi Norman and Cheyenne Baxter.

Mizzou responded with 2 runs in the third and sixth innings, highlighted by two-run single from freshman shortstop Braxton Burnside to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

The Buckeyes countered with a run in the seventh and ninth innings to win the game and handed starter Madi Norman, who reentered the game in the eighth inning, her fifth loss of the season.

The second game was a different story, as Mizzou scored nine runs in the first three innings against Rutgers.

Baxter started the second game for the Tigers. She held the Scarlet Knights to one unearned run in three innings before sophomore Danielle Baumgartner closed it out with two shutout innings, to give Baxter her fourth victory in the season.

Regan Nash, Anna Reed and Burnside combined for 6 hits and 9 RBI in the win.

Mizzou will play another doubleheader Saturday against North Dakota State and South Florida, before concluding the tournament Sunday against Mommouth.