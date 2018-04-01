Missouri softball team among those potentially exposed to Measles

By: The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas health officials say more than 30 people who traveled to a softball tournament in Kansas over the Fourth of July weekend may have been exposed to the measles virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said in a statement Thursday it wants to alert Texans who traveled to Wichita for the tournament.

Kansas health officials said eight softball teams from Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Texas participated in the tournament.

Officials say at least three recreational softball teams from Texas played in Wichita. No measles cases had been confirmed by Thursday.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads through coughing and sneezing. Last year there were 27 reported cases in Texas.

Kansas officials said this week that so far this year they've seen 11 cases