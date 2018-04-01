Missouri softball wins at No. 7 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - Missouri softball defeated No. 7 Texas A&M Saturday to split the first two games of their series.

Mizzou (18-12, 1-3 SEC) earned its first conference victory of the season, third over a ranked team and second against a top 10 opponent.

Senior starting pitcher Cheyenne Baxter (6-2) threw a complete game, her third complete game victory of the season. Her stats: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K.

The Tigers got ahead early, taking a 3-0 lead through the first inning. Senior Kirsten Mack and redshirt junior Anna Reed each drove in runs in the frame. Mizzou added another in the top of the second to make it a 4-0 advantage.

The Aggies (27-3, 6-2 SEC) responded in the bottom of the second with a run of their own, but that was all Baxter would allow. At one point, Baxter retired 11 consecutive Aggies.

In two SEC starts, Baxter has only allowed two runs in 13 innings pitched, limiting batters to a .204 average.

Mizzou capped it off with a solo home run off the bat of sophomore Rylee Pierce in the sixth inning, her fourth of the season.

The rubber match is set to be played Sunday at noon.