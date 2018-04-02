Missouri Soldier Files Lawsuit with Federal Government

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- An Army soldier who filed a lawsuit over the treatment of his wife's cancer at a military hospital at Fort Campbell, Ky., has reached a settlement with the federal government for $2.15 million.

U.S. District Court Judge John Nixon in Nashville on Friday approved the settlement of the medical malpractice claim made by Staff Sgt. Adam Cloer of Missouri on behalf of his wife, Melodee Cloer, who died last year after being diagnosed with rectal cancer. The settlement is subject to final approval by the U.S. attorney general.

The lawsuit claimed that Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at the installation on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line failed to screen her for rectal cancer despite persistent symptoms. The lawsuit said her cancer spread and despite multiple surgeries, she died in May 2010.