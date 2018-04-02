Missouri Soldier Makes Miraculous Recovery

Lance corporal John McClellan had a miraculous recovery from a gunshot wound to the head while in Iraq late last year.

His mom says support and prayers greatly helped the family during John's recovery.

"Certainly the hardest part was that first day from then on, it was good news every day," said John's mother Connie McClellan.

"Everyone showing their support has really helped a lot," said wounded marine John McClellan.