Missouri Soldier to be Laid to Rest Monday

By: The Associated Press

HILLSBORO (AP) - A soldier from eastern Missouri who died in Afghanistan will be laid to rest.

The funeral for 20 -year-old Pfc. Matthew Walker is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Manchester United Methodist Church in Hillsboro.

Walker died June 5 in Paktika province, Afghanistan, after his unit was hit by enemy fire. KSDK-TV reports his body arrived in St. Louis on Saturday.

Gov. Jay Nixon has ordered that flags across the state be flown at half-staff Monday in Walker's honor.