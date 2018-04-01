Missouri Soldiers Head to Iraq

JEFFERSON CITY - Five more soldiers from the Missouri National Guard are heading to Iraq. More than a hundred army personnel and their families attended a ceremony at the Ike Skelton Training Center on Wednesday. The five guardsmen will assist a military police unit for the next year. They will serve as special agents with the Army's Criminal Investigation Division.

As part of the ceremony, Governor Nixon spoke to the soldiers. The governor talked about his own visit last week to the middle east and the lessons he learned on the ground.

As part of a six-day trip, Nixon went to Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan & Germany. He met with Missouri soldiers and other other military leaders, including Commanding General David Petraeus.

"It was wonderful to have the opportunity to sit down with your compatriots who want you to get there and want you to get there quick," said Nixon. "The message they told me to give you when I saw you today, and they knew I would, was to get there soon. There's plenty of work to be done."

Governor Nixon said when the soldiers get back, they will get help finding good jobs.

"Maybe the biggest concern I heard from our soldiers was whether they'd have a good job when they got back home, with all their new skills and experience that they learned working as a team. So I let them know that Missouri was leading forward and leading in this area in this area also," promised Nixon.

Nixon also said the Show-Me Heros program works with 720 Missouri employers and the program ensures military veteran's resumes are at the top of the stack.