Missouri Southern coach hired at Northwestern State

By: The Associated Press

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (AP) - Northwestern State has named Daryl Daye its new defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Daye, head coach for the past three seasons at Division II Missouri Southern in Joplin, announced his departure from the Lions' program Thursday to join the Demons' program and coach Jay Thomas.

Daye replaces Mike Lucas, who joined Louisiana-Lafayette's staff as a linebackers coach in the offseason.

Daye has been a defensive coordinator for four seasons at Missouri Southern and eight seasons at Liberty. He also spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bills assisting then-head coach Dave Wannstedt.

Thomas said Daye will be on campus within days to begin preparations for spring practice.