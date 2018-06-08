Missouri Southern faces $1M penalty amid tuition hike

11 hours 36 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 1:01:00 PM CDT June 07, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University is facing a $1.1 million state penalty after raising its tuition rates by 15 percent next year.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Joplin university's tuition and fees are slated to increase by $900 to nearly $7,000 during the upcoming school year.

University President Alan Marble says the tuition hike is intended to make up for state funding cuts. The university's state appropriations fell from $26 million in 2010 to slightly more than $22 million this year.

Missouri law says institutions must return part of state funding if tuition is raised more than the Consumer Price Index, which ranges between 1 percent to just over 2 percent in recent years.

Marble has requested a one-year waiver from the state's Higher Education Department in an effort to avoid the penalty. The waiver is under consideration.

