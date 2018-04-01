Missouri Southern makes changes amid looming funding cuts

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University has cut faculty and staff positions and campus programs amid anticipated cuts in state funding.

President Alan Marble tells The Joplin Globe Monday that reductions could also come with double-digit tuition increases as the university expects to receive $2.2 million less than the $25.3 million it originally projected from Gov. Eric Greitens.

Marble said on the university's website last week that 13 full-time positions will be lost through terminations or not filling existing vacancies. The positions going unfilled will include the dean of students, associate athletic director, assistant dean of business and coordinator of the dental hygiene clinic.

The president declined to detail which positions were being terminated, citing confidentiality.

The university anticipates adopting a budget for the next academic year with an $800,000 deficit.