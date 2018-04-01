Missouri special session possible to undo cuts to disabled

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's top senator says lawmakers are working on a plan to reverse cuts to services for seniors and the disabled that could be considered during a potential special session.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said Thursday that he wants Gov. Eric Greitens to call a special session next week to consider the plan. But if that doesn't happen, Richard said he's willing to try to get the signatures of three-fourths of the House and Senate members needed to call themselves into a special session.

At issue is a Medicaid budget cut to in-home care and nursing services for about 8,300 people with disabilities.

Greitens vetoed a bill earlier this year that would have avoided the cut by sweeping money out of various state funds.