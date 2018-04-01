Missouri State Archives Hosting Program on Ozark Opry Tonight

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri state archives will host a program on the Ozark Opry tonight.

Former opry performer Dan William Peek will speak about his new book "Live at the Ozark Opry."

The book chronicles the history of the opry and describes its many performers.

The presentation starts at 7 p.m. at the state archives in Jefferson City.