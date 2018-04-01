Missouri State Board Of Education Picks New Leaders

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri State Board of Education has new leadership.

During a meeting Tuesday in St. Louis, the board elected the Rev. Stan Archie of Kansas City as its new president. Current board president, Peter Herschend, will serve as vice president.

They will begin their new terms in January.

Archie first was appointed to the State Board in December 2006 and currently serves as vice president. He is the senior pastor at the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church.

He also is owner and principal consultant with Successful Edge Consultants and serves as board chairman of the Kansas City Leadership Foundation.

Herschend has been a member of the State Board since 1991 and is serving his third term. He founded the corporation that owns Silver Dollar City in Branson.