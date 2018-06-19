Missouri State Fair Apologizes for Questionable Rodeo Act

SEDALIA - Officials with the Missouri State Fair have issued a public apology following a rodeo act that featured an Obama rodeo clown being "run down".

According to a post by Show-Me Progress, a rodeo clown entered the arena wearing a Barack Obama mask. The rodeo announcer allegedly asked the crowd if they would like to see Obama run down by a bull. The onlookers reportedly shouted and cheered, and hollered loudly when the Obama look-alike was forced to run from the bull.

Senator Claire McCaskill said via her public twitter that the incident was shameful and unacceptable. She went on to say, "the young Missourians who witnessed this stunt learned exactly the wrong lesson about political discourse."

House Minority Leader Jake Hummel said, "The concept of an angry bull attempting to trample a black man for the amusement of a crowd is neither entertaining nor funny and is not the type of behavior that our taxpayer-subsidized State Fair should promote."