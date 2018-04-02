Missouri State Fair attendance drops

SEDALIA - Fair staff members announced attendance numbers for the 2015 state fair Thursday. The numbers show 8,604 fewer people attended the Missouri State Fair in 2015 than in 2014.

Fair director Mark Wolfe announced Thursday 352,888 people attended the 11-day event in 2015. That number decreased from the 361,496 people who attended the fair in 2014.

The most attended concert at the 2015 fair was country band Alabama who performed for their tenth time at the fair to a nearly sold-our crowd, Wolfe said.

"The fair continues to be a timeless platform for our state's agriculture industry, other industry leaders and its diverse residents," said Richard Fordyce, Missouri Director of Agriculture.

The 2016 state fair will be held Aug. 11-21 in Sedalia.