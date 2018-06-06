Missouri State Fair Kicks Off

SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair opens Thursday, and Missouri's chief politician will be making an appearance.

This is the 108th time the city of Sedalia will host the fair. Governor and Mrs.Nixon will greet fair go-ers at it's opening.

The heads of the Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources will join them.

The fair runs for 11 days and features events such as "Science Saturday," fire truck demonstrations, and live performances.

Several performers including Sheryl Crowe, Colby Caillat and Darius Rucker will also be there.

Governor and Mrs. Nixon will be at the grounds from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

The gates open every day at 7:30a.m.