Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad Detonates Dangerous Device

PETTIS COUNTY- The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad investigated a possible explosive in Lone Pine Trailer Park on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, deputies were in the park serving arrest and search warrants in connnection with a string of violent disputes when a deputy spotted a gun in the car of a known felon.

The felon was arrested for weapon charges, and while seizing the gun the deputy spotted a suspicious device. It appeared to be an IED (improvised explosive device). They immediately blocked and evacuated the area. The Missouri State Highway Bomb Squad responded with a robot to inspect the device. When the device was determined to be unsafe, they detonated it at the scene.

Additional charges are pending.