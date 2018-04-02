Missouri State Highway Patrol Calls for Swimming Safety

LAKE OZARK - Visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks took time to cool off today even with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's caution to take necessary safety measures in the water.

The Highway Patrol reports there have been 14 water-related fatalities statewide in the month of July, nine of which happened last week. Though such fatalities are common during the summer, Sergeant Jerry Callahan of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol Division said enforcement still wants to stress the importance water safety.

Officals of the State Highway Patrol are not the only ones pushing safety on and in the waters. Some water-based businesses are also taking precautions.

Mark Dickey, owner of Captain Mike Fink's Marina Boat Rental in Lake Ozark said he's looking out for his customers' and his employees' safety at the lake this summer. He cautions all those who come into contact with or plan to come into contact with the water during the summer to stay hydrated and to wear safety vests.