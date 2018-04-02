Missouri State Highway Patrol Commissions New Troopers

JEFFERSON CITY - 38 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers graduated from the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy Friday morning. The ceremony took place on the south lawn of the Missouri Capitol.

Governor Jay Nixon addressed the class during the graduation ceremony. The Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell, Missouri Supreme Court, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Tim Baker, from Woodlawn, Ill., gave the invocation and benediction. The Troop F Color Guard presented and retired the colors, and recruit Orry Baker sang the national anthem.

Dean Gil Kennon, vice president of college affairs for Mineral Area College, was present to confer an associate's of applied science degree to the new troopers based on their course work at the Academy.

Colonel Ron Replogle, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, presented four class awards. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms and academics throughout their 26 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award.

Tpr. Kyle McGivney earned the physical fitness award. Tpr. Jared Dillon earned the firearms award. Tpr. William J. Wood earned the academics award. Tpr. Orry R. Baker earned the Superintendent's Award, for earning the most overall points.

The new troopers will report for duty in their assigned troops on July 28, 2013.