Missouri State Highway Patrol Cracks Down This Labor Day

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be cracking down on careless drivers this Labor Day weekend.

As part of Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort), all available troopers will be enforcing Missouri's speed limit, seat belt, and alcohol laws to ensure all residents have a safe holiday.

Last year, 13 people were killed in the total 952 traffic crashes that occured over Labor Day weekend.

Troopers also arrested 175 people for driving while intoxicated in that same weekend.

Officers ask that people pay extra attention while on Missouri roadways this Labor Day, as there will be additional travelers driving to various destinations in and out of the state.

People are also advised to keep a look out while on the water, since the holiday will draw in more boaters as well.